Don’t go for talks with India: AJK premier urges Pakistan

The Kashmir conflict couldn’t be resolved through bilateral talks with India and it cannot be resolved even after the next seventy years, says AJK Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider.

Addressing a Kashmir conference arranged by National Parliamentarians at Senate on Wednesday, Haider urged Pakistan not to go for bilateral talks with India.

The Modi-led government is a fascist one which dreams of its hegemony on the basis of its might in the region and considers Pakistan a big hurdle to fulfill its nefarious design, he said, adding that Modi is propagating a slogan of nationalism in the same manner adopted by Hitter.

“Modi government is following the philosophy of RSS which has converted a majority into a minority by imposing its will,” Haider explained.

The AJK premier announced that Kashmiris on both sides of the Line of Control are divided.

He said the people of Kashmir want Pakistan to move a step forward instead of its traditional rhetoric of political, moral and diplomatic support.

“We are waiting for Pakistan Prime Minister’s [Imran Khan] speech at the United Nations General Assembly on September 27. We will decide the future line of action after his speech,” he said.

He asked the government of Pakistan to put its strength on the back of Kashmiris and give them a chance to raise their voice at international forums.

The AJ prime minister said that the history of sacrifices of Kashmiris for the right to self-determination is endless.

