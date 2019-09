In order to curb street crime, the Punjab police launched the Dolphin Force in Okara on Wednesday.

In the first phase, 21 squads will be formed in the district, in which 76 personnel will be deployed.

The Dolphin Force is a security unit of the Punjab Police that was launched by the former Punjab chief minister Shehbaz Sharif to deal with street crime.

