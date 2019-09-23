Monday, September 23, 2019  | 23 Muharram, 1441 | BETA
HOME > News

DNA reports confirm identities of bodies found in Kasur’s Chunian

52 mins ago
 

DNA reports have confirmed that the two unidentified bodies found in Kasur’s Chunian last week are of two boys who went missing months earlier. 

Three bodies were found on September 17 and one was immediately identified as a boy who went missing a day earlier. The other two bodies were not identified but parents’ claimed the clothes on the bodies were their children’s. DNA samples were taken and sent for analysis. They now confirm that the parents were right.

The police received the reports on Monday and handed over the children’s remains to the families.

So far, the police haven’t been able to figure out who kidnapped and then killed the children. They have obtained over 600 DNA samples for people living in the area and sent them for analysis.

The police are focusing on people who left the area soon after the incident. Investigators believe the murderer is from this area and knew the children, that’s why they went with him.

Five children have been kidnapped from the area in the past couple of months and all were kidnapped within a one kilometre radius. Both the chief minister of Punjab and prime minister have taken notice of the incident and called for quick investigations.

