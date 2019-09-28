Dengue update: 157 more people diagnosed in Rawalpindi

Another 157 people have been diagnosed with dengue in the last 24 hours in Rawalpindi.

Filter clinics, which carry out diagnostic tests, have been established in different areas across the city to lessen the burden at hospitals.

The Rawalpindi Medical University vice-chancellor has written to the Rawalpindi deputy commissioner and requested him to arrange medicines (Dextran 40), drips and other equipment required to manage dengue.

He said they need 500 additional drips at different hospitals as they will soon run out. Another 500 hospital beds and testing machines were also requested.

It has been decided that blood tests (CBC) at private hospitals will now cost Rs90.

Meanwhile, the government says it’s working hard to control the spread of the disease. The Punjab chief minister and health minister are working to facilitate hospitals and patients.

Mosquito nets are being distributed across afflicted areas. Anti-dengue sprays are being carried out on a regular basis in dengue hot spots.

Doctors say there’s been a decrease in the disease burden due to the government’s measures.

“Earlier there used to be 80 to 90 patients per day, now it has gone down to 30 to 40. There’s been a decrease of 50% disease burden,” Dr Rafiq Ahmad, deputy district health officer.

This year, 3,378 dengue cases have been reported in Rawalpindi so far.

Dengue in Faisalabad

A patient died of dengue at Faisalabad’s Allied Hospital on Saturday.

The victim, identified as 64-year-old Saeed, was undergoing treatment in the hospital’s isolation ward. There are 16 more patients admitted in the ward.

Most hospital beds have been occupied by dengue patients.

“50% of the beds at hospitals are for dengue patients and a further 200 beds will be added,” said Allied Hospital’s head Dr Umar. He also added that the private, physiotherapy and ENT wards are being converted to dengue wards to manage the influx of patients.

