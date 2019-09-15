Dengue is on the rise in Rawalpindi

Dengue cases are on the rise in Rawalpindi as over 90 people were hospitalised with the virus in the past 24 hours.

This is in spite of the government spraying areas with mosquito repellent.

Since January 1, 1,950 people have been infected and two have died.

Many cases are being reported from Rawalpindi’s Airport Housing Society and its surrounding areas.

Medical experts warn that this number could rise as more cases are being reported.

DHQ Hospital’s Dr Imran Ali said that there are 151 people admitted to the hospital of which 102 have tested positive for dengue. He said more patients are being admitted every day.

The number of patients at all three allied hospitals in the city is also rising and patients say they need better facilities. They say right now, it’s four patients to a single bed.

On September 7, the number of cases was reported at 1,280.

