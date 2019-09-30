Monday, September 30, 2019  | 30 Muharram, 1441 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Health

Dengue death toll in Karachi rises to 11

2 hours ago
 
Dengue death toll in Karachi rises to 11

In the past 48 hours, 179 more people have been diagnosed with dengue in Karachi.

The total number of people affected by dengue in the city has now reached 3,045. Eleven people have died so far.

Those who died were between the ages of 25 and 35, according to the city’s dengue cell.

Rawalpindi

An additional 129 people have been diagnosed with dengue in Rawalpindi.

The city has been the worst affected by the disease with around 4,254 people diagnosed. Health officials say 2,300 people have been discharged after treatment.

A dengue emergency has been declared by the provincial government in light of the rising number of cases in Punjab.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
TOPICS:
dengue Karachi Rawalpindi
 
HOME  
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
﻿
VIDEO
 
 
 
 
 
Rabies, Vaccine, Shortage, Dog bite
 
MOST READ
No, these frogs weren't being sold to restaurants in Lahore
No, these frogs weren’t being sold to restaurants in Lahore
At least 25 killed, over 459 injured in Kashmir earthquakes
At least 25 killed, over 459 injured in Kashmir earthquakes
Three PIA cabin crew grounded for making videos in uniform
Three PIA cabin crew grounded for making videos in uniform
Three killed as Karachi receives rain for fifth consecutive day
Three killed as Karachi receives rain for fifth consecutive day
Imran Khan's plane narrowly avoids disaster after leaving NYC
Imran Khan’s plane narrowly avoids disaster after leaving NYC
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.