Dengue death toll in Karachi rises to 11

In the past 48 hours, 179 more people have been diagnosed with dengue in Karachi.

The total number of people affected by dengue in the city has now reached 3,045. Eleven people have died so far.

Those who died were between the ages of 25 and 35, according to the city’s dengue cell.

Rawalpindi

An additional 129 people have been diagnosed with dengue in Rawalpindi.

The city has been the worst affected by the disease with around 4,254 people diagnosed. Health officials say 2,300 people have been discharged after treatment.

A dengue emergency has been declared by the provincial government in light of the rising number of cases in Punjab.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.