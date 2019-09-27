Dengue cases cross 3,500 mark in Punjab

Dengue is continuing to take a toll on people in Punjab. Five more patients have been hospitalised with the disease in Faisalabad.

They were admitted to Allied Hospital on Friday, reported SAMAA TV’s Shaheen Shahzadi.

Seventy-seven patients were admitted in the hospital, of which 14 have been declared stable by hospital authorities. Nine people have died of the disease in Faisalabad.

According to official statistics, more than 3,500 patients have been affected all over Punjab.

However, experts say the data of those affected by dengue is not being updated on a regular basis, according to correspondent Daniyal Umar.

A report by the expert advisory group has declared dengue arrangements unsatisfactory at 103 public and private hospitals in Lahore and 30 hospitals in Rawalpindi.

There’s a shortage of NS-1 testing kits at hospitals in Rawalpindi.

No dengue expert or high dependency unit to treat the disease exists at the Shahdara Hospital Lahore, while nurses and doctors have not been trained in managing dengue at the Kot Khawaja Saeed Hospital.

Dengue in Sindh

Meanwhile in Sindh, around 2,759 people have contracted the disease.

Around 95% of the affected cases in the province are from Karachi, reports Faisal Khan. Eleven people have died in the city.

The dengue control in-charge of Sindh, Dr Mahmood Iqbal, says patients die if they’re brought in a deteriorating state. Pregnant women, children, people with other underlying diseases and those with low platelet and white blood cell counts are more likely to die, he said.

“We knew there would be an increase in dengue cases from August to November,” said Dr Iqbal. “We have a lot of teams working on ground in Karachi. General spraying is being carried out in dengue hotspots, while teams also go to the homes of patients to carry out indoor residual spraying.”

Then the teams go to their neighbourhoods to carry out fumigation, he added. There are teams are also carrying out larvicidal sprays to kill the dengue larvae in areas with stagnant water, Dr Iqbal confirmed.

He also said Karachi has trained doctors and staff to manage the disease at hospitals. Platelet bags are distributed free of cost at public hospitals in the city, he added.

