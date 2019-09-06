Friday, September 6, 2019 | 6 Muharram, 1441 | BETA
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Pakistan marks 54th Defence and Martyrs Day
DPO Rahim Yar Khan removed over ATM robber’s custodial death
Amnesty International launches campaign to end Kashmir blackout
‘Is the international community’s humanity dead when Muslims are persecuted?’
Video
Defence Day ceremony held at Major Shabbir Sharif Shaheed’s tomb
Samaa Digital
2 mins ago
He was martyred during the 1971 war
A ceremony was held at the tomb of Major Shabbir Sharif Shaheed in Lahore where his sister and son were also present. The war hero was martyred during the 1971 war.
TOPICS:
defence day
Lahore
