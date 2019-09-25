Death toll from Kashmir earthquake mounts to 38

The death toll from Tuesday’s earthquake in Azad Kashmir has jumped to 38, SAMAA TV learnt Wednesday, with more than 600 people currently under treatment at different hospitals.

The Pul Munda area in Mirpur is the worst affected. Two bridges in the area collapsed in the wake of the powerful earthquake.

Houses sank up to three feet deep in Mughalpura. Public properties were also destroyed in the Baggu More, Samwal Sharif and Afzalpur areas.

Meanwhile, highway authorities have started working on restoration of roads. Educational institutes will remain closed in Mirpur until September 26.

A 5.8-magnitude quake had jolted different parts of the country on Tuesday. Tremors were felt in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Lahore, Peshawar, Sialkot, Charsadda, Gujrat, Malakand for 10 seconds as people ran out on to the roads from their houses and offices.

According to the Met office, the epicentre of the earthquake was 5km north of Jhelum at Kala Gujran, having a depth of 10km.

