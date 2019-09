Four people were injured in a cylinder blast in Lahore on Tuesday.

The incident took place at a CNG station.

Rescue 1122 officials said that a fire broke out in the CNG station after a cylinder exploded. They said four people suffered burn injuries in the incident.

An investigation has been initiated to determine the cause of the cylinder blast, the rescue officials said.

The injured have been shifted to a hospital.

