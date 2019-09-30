Customs seizes 40,000 litres of smuggled diesel

Officials of the Pakistan Customs seized on Sunday 40,000 litres of smuggled diesel in Balochistan’s Rakhni area, a Customs spokesman said.

Customs officials, together with Frontier Corps personnel, intercepted three trucks at the Barkhan checkpost, according to the spokesman.

Upon checking, they found 40,000 litres of diesel which was being smuggled from Iran. The spokesman said the seized quantity of diesel was worth Rs10 million.

The truck drivers were taken into custody and were being further interrogated.

