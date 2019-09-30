Sunday, September 29, 2019  | 29 Muharram, 1441 | BETA
Customs seizes 40,000 litres of smuggled diesel

September 30, 2019
 

Officials of the Pakistan Customs seized on Sunday 40,000 litres of smuggled diesel in Balochistan’s Rakhni area, a Customs spokesman said.

Customs officials, together with Frontier Corps personnel, intercepted three trucks at the Barkhan checkpost, according to the spokesman.

Upon checking, they found 40,000 litres of diesel which was being smuggled from Iran. The spokesman said the seized quantity of diesel was worth Rs10 million.

The truck drivers were taken into custody and were being further interrogated.

Balochistan diesel Pakistan Customs
 
Tell us what you think:

