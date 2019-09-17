Customs seizes 380g of gold from air hostess in Islamabad

The Customs department seized 380 grammes of gold from a PIA air hostess before the departure of her UK flight.

The Airport Security Force detained the woman at the Islamabad airport and then handed her over to the Customs officials. She was allowed to board the flight to Birmingham after this.

She was carrying the gold in her luggage, according to the authorities.

The hostess was travelling from Islamabad to Birmingham on PK-791.

