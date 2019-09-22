Sunday, September 22, 2019  | 22 Muharram, 1441 | BETA
CSS rules were amended without government’s approval: FIA report

39 mins ago
 

Photo: Online

Amendments in the rules for the Central Superior Service (CSS) exam were done without the federal government’s approval, according to an FIA report.

The FIA confirmed on Sunday in its document that the Federal Public Service Commission had in 2013 changed the rules for candidates appearing in CSS examinations. After the amendment, students had to score at least 33% in their optional subjects and 50% marks altogether to clear the exams.

After these changes, the passing ratio dropped and several seats were left vacant. This year, only 3% of candidates were able to clear the competitive examinations.

The report that finalised the amendment did not include the statement of then assistant director Aqeel Ahmed. The FIA report urged the Federal Public Service Commission to investigate the affair and hold the people responsible accountable.

The agency submitted the report on the orders of the Senate secretariat.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

 
Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
