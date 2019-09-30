Crops destroyed after locusts attack Thar

Just after the recent monsoon rains allowed green vegetation to flourish in Thar, swarms of locusts invaded Chachro and Dalhi Desert, devouring a number of agricultural crops.

Swarms of locusts have attacked cluster beans (gawar), split green gram (moong), pearl millet (bajra) crops in Chachro and Dalhi.

Sindh Agriculture Minister Mohammad Ismail Rahu reached the scene and ordered the authorities to spray insecticides to protect the crops. But farmers think an emergency should be declared in the area to contain the locust invasion. They also want compensation.

However, the minister said it was the Centre’s responsibility to work on plant production.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.