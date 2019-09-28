Cousins allegedly set Okara man on fire ‘for slapping sister-in-law’

A young man was allegedly set on fire by his cousins in Okara’s Fazawala village on Saturday.

He was rushed to the DHQ hospital but succumbed to his injuries and passed away.

Afzal was reportedly doused with petrol by his cousins and set ablaze after because he had slapped the wife of one of the cousin’s.

The deceased’s father says his nephews killed his son.

“My nephews came and doused my son with petrol and set him ablaze,” Afzal’s father said, adding that his nephews had also come to their house on Muharram 10 and had a fight with Afzal.

He said the neighbours had “gotten rid of” them on Muharram 10.

The father shared that the reason behind the conflict between Afzal and his cousins was that Afzal had slapped his sister-in-law.

Police have initiated an inquiry into the incident. “An investigation will reveal whether Afzal died of self-immolation or was murdered,” a police official said.

