Saturday, September 28, 2019  | 28 Muharram, 1441 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Violence

Cousins allegedly set Okara man on fire ‘for slapping sister-in-law’

50 mins ago
 

A young man was allegedly set on fire by his cousins in Okara’s Fazawala village on Saturday.

He was rushed to the DHQ hospital but succumbed to his injuries and passed away.

Afzal was reportedly doused with petrol by his cousins and set ablaze after because he had slapped the wife of one of the cousin’s.

The deceased’s father says his nephews killed his son.

Related: Violence against women: In-laws allegedly set woman on fire in Lahore

“My nephews came and doused my son with petrol and set him ablaze,” Afzal’s father said, adding that his nephews had also come to their house on Muharram 10 and had a fight with Afzal.

He said the neighbours had “gotten rid of” them on Muharram 10.

The father shared that the reason behind the conflict between Afzal and his cousins was that Afzal had slapped his sister-in-law.

Police have initiated an inquiry into the incident. “An investigation will reveal whether Afzal died of self-immolation or was murdered,” a police official said.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
TOPICS:
Fire okara
 
HOME  
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
﻿
VIDEO
 
 
 
 
 
Multan, Plastic, Bags, polythene, Polution
 
MOST READ
No, these frogs weren't being sold to restaurants in Lahore
No, these frogs weren’t being sold to restaurants in Lahore
At least 25 killed, over 459 injured in Kashmir earthquakes
At least 25 killed, over 459 injured in Kashmir earthquakes
Three PIA cabin crew grounded for making videos in uniform
Three PIA cabin crew grounded for making videos in uniform
Three killed as Karachi receives rain for fifth consecutive day
Three killed as Karachi receives rain for fifth consecutive day
CSS rules were amended without government's approval: FIA report
CSS rules were amended without government’s approval: FIA report
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.