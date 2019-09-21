Saturday, September 21, 2019  | 21 Muharram, 1441 | BETA
Courts should take decisions as per constitution, law: Justice Isa

34 mins ago
 
Watch the video



Justice Qazi Faez Isa, a Supreme Court judge, said Saturday that courts should always issue verdicts according to the constitution and law.

In an event in Karachi, the SC judge said that it is the duty of the superior courts to hear cases carefully and assure that its verdicts are in line with the constitution and law.

Justice Isa added that the verdicts that are issued after ignoring the constitution and laws don’t last long.

Justice Qazi Faez Isa Supreme Court
 
