Courts extend remand of Maryam Nawaz and Hamza Shahbaz

A Lahore accountability court extended on Wednesday the physical remand of PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz and her cousin Yousuf Abbas in the Chaudhry Sugar Mills case for seven days.

According to NAB, they need more time to collect the complete records of Maryam and Yousuf’s income and tax records.

The NAB team presented Maryam and Abbas before the court of accountability Judge Ameer Muhammad Khan as their 14-day remand expired on Wednesday.

The court has asked the NAB officials to present the PML-N leaders again on September 25.

Their cousin Hamza Shahbaz’s judicial remand was also extended on Wednesday. He will be in jail for another 14 days in the Ramzan Sugar Mills and assets beyond known means of income cases. He will be presented before the court on October 2.

