HOME > Local

Court wants garbage removed from Islamabad on an ’emergency’ basis

2 hours ago
 

Photo: Online

Garbage should be removed from different sites in Islamabad on an emergency basis, ruled the Supreme Court while hearing the Bani Gala encroachment case on Wednesday. 

The CDA chairperson and mayor have been ordered to submit progress reports in a month.

Justice Umar Ata Bandial said that authorities have displayed ‘bureaucratic behaviour’ in court. “We were told something and the reality was something else,” he observed.

He remarked that a dumping site was shown only in documents.

Related: Bani Gala encroachment: SC comes down hard on CDA chairperson

The government needs to come up with cheap and effective solutions to solve different problems in the city, said Justice Ijazul Ahsan.

On April 4, the top court came down hard on the CDA chairperson over Islamabad’s sanitation situation. The bench remarked that Islamabad has become dirtier than Karachi or Lahore.

“The CDA has turned the Rawal Dam into a gutter. Islamabad has grown dirtier than Karachi and Lahore,” said Justice Gulzar Ahmed. “The civic agency is exclusively concerned with recreational points for the elite.”

Islamabad Supreme Court trash
 
