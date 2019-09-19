Court to indict Asif Zardari, Faryal Talpur on October 4

An Islamabad accountability court will be indicting former president Asif Ali Zardari and his sister Faryal Talpur in the money laundering and Park Lane cases on October 4. It set the date on Thursday.

During a hearing on Thursday, Zardari and Talpur were presented before the court. Zardari took the rostrum and was asked by Judge Muhammad Bashir whether he had received copies of the case.

But the former president said he wasn’t even sure what case was being heard. The references are all being heard, he said. The PPP co-chairperson also asked how much time he has to speak to his legal team, to which the judge replied he was free to consult with them till his lawyers got tired.

After hearing their statements, the court issued Zardari, Talpur and other suspects in the case copies of the reference.

The court has set October 4 as the date on which it will indict the PPP leaders. The Thatta water supply reference has been adjourned till October 7.

