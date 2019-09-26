Thursday, September 26, 2019  | 26 Muharram, 1441 | BETA
HOME > News

Court to announce verdict in Qandeel Baloch murder case Friday

1 hour ago
 

A model court of Multan will announce on Friday its verdict in the Qandeel Baloch murder case.

The Pakistani social media starlet was strangled allegedly by her brothers in Multan in July 2016.

The accused, Mufti Abdul Qavi, Wasim, Haq Nawaz, Aslam Shaheen and Abdul Basit, appeared before the court during a hearing on Thursday.

The court reserved its verdict in the case upon the completion of arguments by the defence and prosecution.

Baloch’s mother was also present during Thursday’s proceedings. The trial continued for more than three years.

Earlier, Baloch’s father had filed a petition seeking pardon for his sons. However, the court had turned it down.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram

 
Multan Murder qandeel baloch
 
Tell us what you think:

