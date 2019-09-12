Thursday, September 12, 2019  | 12 Muharram, 1441 | BETA
Court takes up ‘illegal’ appointment of ECP members 

4 hours ago
 

Photo: AFP

President Arif Alvi had appointed two members to Election Commission to fill vacant posts after seven months. However, the electoral body did not administer oaths to them, claiming that their appointments were unconstitutional. The opposition had criticised the step taken by the president too. Since then, a deadlock has been continuing between the government and the opposition over the matter. 

Babar Yaqoob, who is the secretary of the electoral body, submitted a reply to the Islamabad High Court on Thursday. The reply said that their appointments were in direct violation of Article 213 of the Constitution, which details the way ECP members should be appointed. The law requires the president to appoint people after consultation with the prime minister and the leader of the opposition in the National Assembly.

On August 22, the government issued a notification that Khalid Mehmood Siddiqui has been appointed as a member from Sindh while Munir Ahmed Khan Kakar from Balochistan. The two posts have been lying vacant since January 26, after the retirement of Abdul Ghaffar Soomro and Justice (retd) Shakeel Baloch. The law requires the posts to be filled in 45 days.

Related: PPP, PML-N condemn government’s ‘illegal’ appointment of ECP members

The opposition criticised the government over its failure to reach a consensus on the appointments and unlawfully appointing two members.

Appointment process 

Previously, members of the electoral body were appointed by the president but after the 18th Amendment was passed, the appointment process required that the government and opposition to be on the same page.

A parliamentary committee comprising 12 members was set up for this purpose. Whenever there is a vacancy, the prime minister in consultation with the opposition leader is required to submit three names to the committee for confirmation. If the PM and the opposition leader do not agree on three names, they are then required to submit separate lists.

The committee is responsible for choosing the person by a simple majority vote and forwarding the name to the president for approval.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
TOPICS:
ECP Islamabd High Court
 
