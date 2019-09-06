Friday, September 6, 2019  | 6 Muharram, 1441 | BETA
HOME > Local

Court reserves verdict in Islamabad Zoo neglect case

2 hours ago
 

Photo: Online

The Marghazar Zoo, which spreads over 82 acres, has been in the news because of the poor conditions of the animals there. A man even filed a petition in the Islamabad High Court looking for better care for zoo’s elephant, Himalayan brown bear, and marsh crocodile. The court reserved its verdict in the case on Friday. 

The petitioner’s lawyer said that the Constitution does not include anything on the rights of animals but Islamabad has special provisions regarding animal rights.

Related: Court angry with the administration for neglecting animals at Islamabad Zoo

Many activists have raised concerns about the well-being of the zoo’s sole elephant, Kaavan. Pakistan was given Kaavan as a diplomatic gift from Sri Lanka. He resides in an enclosure comprising a dilapidated shed and cement pool, which is empty most of the time. His only companion Saheli died in 2012.

Activists have said that Kaavan displays signs of zoochosis, invariant and repetitive behaviour pattern with no apparent function depicted by animals in captivity.

Outrage over Kaavan’s treatment went global – with a petition garnering over 200,000 signatures – after it emerged he was being chained at the Islamabad Zoo.

The petitioner appealed to the court to provide relief to Kaavan. 

Related: Keep animals where they can be provided care: judge 

The Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad has itself accepted that it doesn’t enough funds, the court was told. The situation worsened because different contractors were hired to the do work, the petitioner added.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah has been hearing the case.

