Court rejects Rana Sanaullah’s bail petition

An anti-narcotics court in Lahore rejected on Friday PML-N leader Rana Sanaullah’s bail request.

The former Punjab law minister was arrested on July 1 over alleged links with drug traffickers. The ANF also claimed that narcotics were found in his car at the time of his arrest.

The court approved the bail pleas of five other suspects in the case. A judge has not been appointed to hear the case yet so a special duty judge conducted the hearing.

The court did not immediately give a reason why his bail plea was rejected.

