Court rejects NAB’s request for extension in Maryam Nawaz’s remand

A Lahore accountability court rejected on Wednesday NAB’s request for an extension in Maryam Nawaz’s physical remand. She has been sent to jail on judicial remand instead.

Maryam, a vice-president of the PML-N, was presented in court in the Chaudhry Sugar Mills case. NAB had asked for a 15-day extension in her physical remand.

The NAB prosecutor argued that in 1998, Maryam received Rs160 million from a woman named Siddiqa Saeed. This money was given to the Chaudhry Sugar Mills, he said. Saeed’s connection to Maryam is unclear.

Maryam’s lawyer said that the 2010 Anti-Money Laundering Act is not applicable to older cases. The purchase and sale of shares does not fall under NAB’s jurisdiction, he argued. This is the SECP’s job, he said.

