HOME > Politics

Court rejects NAB’s request for extension in Maryam Nawaz’s remand

1 hour ago
 

Photo: Maryam Nawaz Sharif/Facebook

A Lahore accountability court rejected on Wednesday NAB’s request for an extension in Maryam Nawaz’s physical remand. She has been sent to jail on judicial remand instead.

Maryam, a vice-president of the PML-N, was presented in court in the Chaudhry Sugar Mills case. NAB had asked for a 15-day extension in her physical remand.

The NAB prosecutor argued that in 1998, Maryam received Rs160 million from a woman named Siddiqa Saeed. This money was given to the Chaudhry Sugar Mills, he said. Saeed’s connection to Maryam is unclear.

Maryam’s lawyer said that the 2010 Anti-Money Laundering Act is not applicable to older cases. The purchase and sale of shares does not fall under NAB’s jurisdiction, he argued. This is the SECP’s job, he said.

maryam nawaz NAB
 




 

 
 
 
 
 
Maryam Nawaz, NAB, chaudhry sugar mills, lahore, accountability court, pml-n
 
