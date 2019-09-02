Court rejects bail of three suspects in judge video case 

A cybercrime court rejected the bail of three suspects in the Judge Arshad Malik case.

Nasir Janjua, Khurram Yousaf and Ghulam Jillani appeared in court on Monday and submitted a request for interim bail. The court, however, dismissed it and the three suspects were arrested by the FIA outside the court.

The FIA even presented the investigation report it had submitted in the Supreme Court.

Assistant Legal Director Kaleemullah Tarrar said that all the suspects had played an important role in the video leak case, adding that they have solid proof of their involvement but the defence lawyer argued that his clients did not play any part in the case.

A district and sessions court also extended the judicial remand of the prime suspect in the case by 14 days.

Mian Tariq Mehmood, who has been accused of shooting the videos of the former judge, appeared in court. District and Sessions Judge Shaista Khan Kundi heard the case.

He will be presented in court again on September 16.

During a press conference in June, PML-N leader Maryan Nawaz showed videos in which Judge Malik told another person that he was pressured into convicting former PM Nawaz Sharif in the Al Azizia mills case. The judge, however, denied the allegations.

On August 23, the Supreme Court ruled that the final decision in the Judge Malik case rests with the Islamabad High Court. It can choose whether to reopen the Al Azizia case or admit the video as evidence in Nawaz’s appeal against his sentence.

