Wednesday, September 4, 2019  | 4 Muharram, 1441 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Politics

Court hears illegal allotment case against Mustafa Kamal

1 hour ago
 

Photo: Mustafa Kamal/Facebook

The Sindh High Court took up on Wednesday a case of illegal allotment of public land in Clifton against former mayor Mustafa Kamal.

NAB has accused Kamal of illegally allotting 137 plots on 5,500 acres of land near Sea View. He even gave permission to a private construction firm to construct a multi-storey building in the area, the bureau has claimed.

The land was leased out to hawkers and shopkeepers in 1980, NAB said, adding that it was leased out to a private firm, DG Builders, in 2005.

Kamal and Sindh Building Control Authority DG Iftikhar Qaimkhani appeared in court. Other people named in the case include Sindh government officials Fazalur Rehman Mumtaz Haider and Nazeer Zardari.

NAB said that a reference has been filed against the two.

The court was informed that Qaimkhani’s lawyer is sick and he should be given some time to prepare for the case.

The case has been adjourned till September 25.

Kamal media talk 

Speaking to journalists outside the courtroom, Kamal said that he has worked for the country and now he is facing court cases. “I had no part to play in this case. I have been accused of allotting a private property. How can any mayor do this?”

He remarked that his political rivals have been looking for cases against him and they only managed to find this one.

“Many countries have landed on the moon and, here, we can’t even agree on who will pick up trash from Karachi. “I think the Kashmir issue will be solved but not Karachi’s garbage troubles.”

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram

 
TOPICS:
Mustafa Kamal Sindh High Court
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
VIDEO
Watch: Rain water floods Karachi’s Korangi
Watch: Rain water floods Karachi's Korangi
local
Sacks of trash found in Karachi’s sewerage lines
Sacks of trash found in Karachi's sewerage lines
local
85 police trainees graduate in Multan
85 police trainees graduate in Multan
local
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
Outrage after Lahore cinema releases CCTV footage of dating couples
Outrage after Lahore cinema releases CCTV footage of dating couples
What's going to happen to Bahria Town financially now?
What’s going to happen to Bahria Town financially now?
Bollywood filmmakers have gone mad: Hamza Ali Abbasi
Bollywood filmmakers have gone mad: Hamza Ali Abbasi
ATM robber dies during police 'interrogation' in Rahim Yar Khan
ATM robber dies during police ‘interrogation’ in Rahim Yar Khan
Rainy spells turn Karachi's Gadap, Memon Goth areas lush green
Rainy spells turn Karachi’s Gadap, Memon Goth areas lush green
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.