Court hears illegal allotment case against Mustafa Kamal

The Sindh High Court took up on Wednesday a case of illegal allotment of public land in Clifton against former mayor Mustafa Kamal.

NAB has accused Kamal of illegally allotting 137 plots on 5,500 acres of land near Sea View. He even gave permission to a private construction firm to construct a multi-storey building in the area, the bureau has claimed.

The land was leased out to hawkers and shopkeepers in 1980, NAB said, adding that it was leased out to a private firm, DG Builders, in 2005.

Kamal and Sindh Building Control Authority DG Iftikhar Qaimkhani appeared in court. Other people named in the case include Sindh government officials Fazalur Rehman Mumtaz Haider and Nazeer Zardari.

NAB said that a reference has been filed against the two.

The court was informed that Qaimkhani’s lawyer is sick and he should be given some time to prepare for the case.

The case has been adjourned till September 25.

Kamal media talk

Speaking to journalists outside the courtroom, Kamal said that he has worked for the country and now he is facing court cases. “I had no part to play in this case. I have been accused of allotting a private property. How can any mayor do this?”

He remarked that his political rivals have been looking for cases against him and they only managed to find this one.

“Many countries have landed on the moon and, here, we can’t even agree on who will pick up trash from Karachi. “I think the Kashmir issue will be solved but not Karachi’s garbage troubles.”

