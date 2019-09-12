Court grants ‘last’ extension in Shahid Abbasi, Miftah Ismail’s remand

An Islamabad accountability court granted on Thursday an extension in the physical remands of former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, former finance minister Miftah Ismail and former PSO managing director Imranul Haq.

This is the last extension in their remand, Judge Muhammad Bashir warned the NAB prosecutor, urging the bureau to finish its investigation in this 14-day period.

All three are being investigated by NAB in the LNG terminal contract case. They have been accused of misusing their power while awarding the contracts.

NAB informed the court that it had unearthed new evidence during raids in Karachi and needed more time with the suspects, but the court said this would be the last time it would extend their remand.

Abbasi, who has been defending himself in the case, said he has been saying since the first day that NAB has no evidence against him. It has been one year yet they still don’t understand the case, he said. He said he feared that because it couldn’t find any evidence against him, NAB may falsify some.

Ismail’s lawyer argued that his client was being kept in confinement and not allowed to meet his family or lawyers. He asked the court to order NAB to allow the former minister to meet his family and if not, then allow him to at least meet Abbasi once a day. He argued that keeping him in this solitary state was akin to mental torture.

