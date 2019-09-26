Thursday, September 26, 2019  | 26 Muharram, 1441 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Court grants Fatima Sohail khula from Mohsin Haider

1 hour ago
 

Actor Mohsin Abbas Haider and his wife Fatima Sohail officially parted ways on Thursday after the Lahore family court approved Sohail’s request for khula.

Sohail had filed for khula at Lahore’s family court on September 3. She accused Haider of torturing and assaulting her. She also told the court that her husband had an extramarital affair because of which she cannot continue to live with him.

Haider was found guilty of threatening his wife. A Lahore sessions court announced the verdict in a domestic violence and fraud case on August 28.

Related: Lahore court finds Mohsin Abbas Haider guilty of threatening wife

Sohail had accused Haider of beating her up and cheating on her in a Facebook post on July 21. She then filed a case against him for threatening to kill her and siphoning Rs5 million from her father. She had claimed that Haider had assaulted her when she asked him to pay her back.

She said that Haider had been beating, abusing, and assaulting her since they tied the knot in 2015.

However, the singer, who was last seen in Baaji, has been given a clean chit in the fraud case.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
TOPICS:
Fatima Sohail Mohsin Abbas Haider
 
HOME  
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
﻿
VIDEO
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
No, these frogs weren't being sold to restaurants in Lahore
No, these frogs weren’t being sold to restaurants in Lahore
At least 25 killed, over 459 injured in Kashmir earthquakes
At least 25 killed, over 459 injured in Kashmir earthquakes
Three PIA cabin crew grounded for making videos in uniform
Three PIA cabin crew grounded for making videos in uniform
CSS rules were amended without government's approval: FIA report
CSS rules were amended without government’s approval: FIA report
Luxury cars, plot files, gold seized from KMC official's residence
Luxury cars, plot files, gold seized from KMC official’s residence
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.