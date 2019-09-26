Court grants Fatima Sohail khula from Mohsin Haider

Actor Mohsin Abbas Haider and his wife Fatima Sohail officially parted ways on Thursday after the Lahore family court approved Sohail’s request for khula.

Sohail had filed for khula at Lahore’s family court on September 3. She accused Haider of torturing and assaulting her. She also told the court that her husband had an extramarital affair because of which she cannot continue to live with him.

Haider was found guilty of threatening his wife. A Lahore sessions court announced the verdict in a domestic violence and fraud case on August 28.

Sohail had accused Haider of beating her up and cheating on her in a Facebook post on July 21. She then filed a case against him for threatening to kill her and siphoning Rs5 million from her father. She had claimed that Haider had assaulted her when she asked him to pay her back.

She said that Haider had been beating, abusing, and assaulting her since they tied the knot in 2015.

However, the singer, who was last seen in Baaji, has been given a clean chit in the fraud case.

