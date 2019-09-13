Court extends Saad Rafique, brother’s remand by four days

An accountability court in Lahore extended on Friday the judicial remand of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz lawmaker Saad Rafique and his brother, Salman Rafique, by four days in the Paragon Housing Society case filed by the National Accountability Bureau.

According to NAB, Saad Rafique colluded with his brother, Qaiser Amin Butt and three other accused to form the Paragon City housing society. The Lahore Development Authority says the housing project was unapproved.

The Rafique brothers are accused of misusing their authority and causing billions of rupees loss to the national exchequer. They were indicted in the case on Wednesday.

They were taken into custody by the NAB on December 11, 2018. They were sent on a judicial remand by the accountability court on February 2.

Their judicial remand has since been extended multiple times.

