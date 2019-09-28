Saturday, September 28, 2019  | 28 Muharram, 1441 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Court extends Rana Sanaullah’s judicial remand till October 2

8 mins ago
 

PML-N leader Rana Sanaullah’s judicial remand has been extended till October 2.

An anti-narcotics court in Lahore heard the drug smuggling case against him on Saturday. The managing director of the Lahore Safe City project has been told to appear at the next hearing with footage captured via the project’s cameras.

Sanaullah, a senior leader of the PML-N and an incumbent MNA, was not presented in court Monday. Jail officials say it was because of the lawyers’ strike in the city.

His lawyer, Azam Nazir Tarar, said that his client was being targeted for political reasons. He said the FIR against Sanaullah was lodged late.

During the hearing, the ANF prosecutor, Rana Kashif, said CCTV footage of Sanaullah’s arrest had been submitted to the court. He said the Safe City project had been approached for its footage.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
TOPICS:
anf rana sanaullah
 
HOME  
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
﻿
VIDEO
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
No, these frogs weren't being sold to restaurants in Lahore
No, these frogs weren’t being sold to restaurants in Lahore
At least 25 killed, over 459 injured in Kashmir earthquakes
At least 25 killed, over 459 injured in Kashmir earthquakes
Three PIA cabin crew grounded for making videos in uniform
Three PIA cabin crew grounded for making videos in uniform
Three killed as Karachi receives rain for fifth consecutive day
Three killed as Karachi receives rain for fifth consecutive day
CSS rules were amended without government's approval: FIA report
CSS rules were amended without government’s approval: FIA report
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.