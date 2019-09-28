Court extends Rana Sanaullah’s judicial remand till October 2

PML-N leader Rana Sanaullah’s judicial remand has been extended till October 2.

An anti-narcotics court in Lahore heard the drug smuggling case against him on Saturday. The managing director of the Lahore Safe City project has been told to appear at the next hearing with footage captured via the project’s cameras.

Sanaullah, a senior leader of the PML-N and an incumbent MNA, was not presented in court Monday. Jail officials say it was because of the lawyers’ strike in the city.

His lawyer, Azam Nazir Tarar, said that his client was being targeted for political reasons. He said the FIR against Sanaullah was lodged late.

During the hearing, the ANF prosecutor, Rana Kashif, said CCTV footage of Sanaullah’s arrest had been submitted to the court. He said the Safe City project had been approached for its footage.

