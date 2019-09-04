Wednesday, September 4, 2019  | 4 Muharram, 1441 | BETA
Court extends Maryam’s physical remand for another 14 days

4 hours ago
 

Photo: Online

A Lahore accountability extended on Wednesday the physical remand of PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz and her cousin Yousaf Abbas in the Chaudhry Sugar Mills case. 

During the hearing, the court heard their statements and extended their remand till September 18. They were arrested on August 8.

The NAB prosecutor told the court that before the last remand, Maryam gave a statement saying that the secretary and CFO of the mills have the documents relating to it. However, those people say they don’t have the records, according to the prosecutor.

He argued that when it was set up, the Chaudhry Sugar Mills had Rs700 million. It is still unclear where the additional Rs400 million came from, he said. This is why we need their 15-day physical remand, he told the court.

However, the defence lawyers argued that the prosecutor kept using the same argument to ask for more remand. The money was received from Emirati citizen Nasr Abdullah Lootha and obtaining the funds was Abbas Sharif’s job, he argued. The shares were all given during the lifetime of their grandfather Mian Sharif, he said.

The investigation officer has all the records, there is no need to seize anymore, he added. The lawyer asked the court to reject the remand extension.

TOPICS:
Chaudhry Sugar Mills maryam nawaz
 
