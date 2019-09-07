Saturday, September 7, 2019  | 7 Muharram, 1441 | BETA
HOME > News

Court extends Captain Safdar’s bail in police assault case

2 hours ago
 

A Lahore court extended on Saturday morning PML-N leader Captain (retd) Muhammad Safdar’s interim bail in an assault case till September 21.

Safdar, the husband of PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz, was attending his wife’s court hearing on August 21 when he clashed with the police. He was captured on camera trying to hit a policeman with a stick before another policeman grabbed it from his hands.

Related: Watch: Captain Safdar gets physical with police outside Lahore court

A case was filed against him and 15 others at the sessions court under sections 353, 186, 147 and 149 of the Pakistan Penal Code. They were accused of assault and interfereing in governmental affairs.

He cannot be arrested as long as he has interim bail.

Take a look at Karachi's post-rain condition
Islamabad has a Kashmir 'curfew clock'
Outrage after Lahore cinema releases CCTV footage of dating couples
ATM robber dies during police 'interrogation' in Rahim Yar Khan
Rainy spells turn Karachi's Gadap, Memon Goth areas lush green
Veteran actor Abid Ali hospitalised
Register your second SIM or it will be blocked: PTA
 
 
 
 
 
 
