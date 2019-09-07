Court extends Captain Safdar’s bail in police assault case

A Lahore court extended on Saturday morning PML-N leader Captain (retd) Muhammad Safdar’s interim bail in an assault case till September 21.

Safdar, the husband of PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz, was attending his wife’s court hearing on August 21 when he clashed with the police. He was captured on camera trying to hit a policeman with a stick before another policeman grabbed it from his hands.

A case was filed against him and 15 others at the sessions court under sections 353, 186, 147 and 149 of the Pakistan Penal Code. They were accused of assault and interfereing in governmental affairs.

He cannot be arrested as long as he has interim bail.

