Court dismisses plea challenging sacking of TransPeshawar CEO

1 hour ago
 
Court dismisses plea challenging sacking of TransPeshawar CEO
Photo: Sohail Khattak/SAMAA Digital

The Supreme Court dismissed on Monday a plea challenging the sacking of former TransPeshawar CEO Altaf Akbar Durrani. The company is responsible for operating the BRT system in Peshawar. 

Durrani had challenged his sacking and claimed that he was being pressured to buy buses and other machinery. He was fired on May 4, 2018 after he refused to do so. The notification for his removal said that he has been fired because of his “consistent poor performance and inability to meet the assigned timelines for the task”.

The defence lawyer argued that Durrani was fired for failing to follow the orders regarding the procurement of buses.

More than 200 buses have been standing and it has been more than a year, remarked Justice Qazi Faez Isa. He then asked who approved the design of the project, to which the defence lawyer replied: there is no design.

Related: No more limbo for people using Peshawar’s BRT underpass

“How is this possible that there is no design for a project of the Asian Development Bank,” asked Justice Isa.

The court remarked that Durrani failed to present any evidence to show that he was being forced to engage in corrupt practices. “If there is any telephonic record, then present it in the court,” the bench said.

