Court clears former NADRA chief in dual nationality case

An Islamabad court has cleared former NADRA chairperson Tariq Malik in the dual nationality case.

The reference has been dismissed and judicial magistrate Shaista Kundi has ordered that the case against him be dropped. She ruled that he did not hide his dual nationality.

A case had been lodged against him under the Passport Act on behalf of former interior minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan.

He was accused of hiding his Canadian nationality.

