Court asks jail authorities about the facilities available to Zardari

An accountability court wants to know how many facilities are available to former president Asif Ali Zardari inside his prison cell at the Adiala Jail. The PPP co-chairperson is on judicial remand in money laundering and Park Lane corruption cases.

The court has summoned details from the jail authorities.

Duty Judge Raja Jawad Abbas was hearing the case on Tuesday.

Zardari’s lawyer, Latif Khosa, said that Zardari was given better prison cell when he was first arrested in 1999. “But he isn’t being given such facilities today despite court orders,” he added.

Khosa said that his client has been suffering from a heart condition and his health can deteriorate if his prison cell isn’t upgraded, adding that Zardari wants to keep a personal attendant too.

NAB prosecutor Usman Mirza said that there is already an attendant in the jail and he can look after Zardari.

Zardari’s lawyer also asked for an air conditioner to be installed in his prison cell.

Jail ASP Adeel said that they have written a letter to the home secretary for the air conditioner. It will be done once we get the approval, he told the court.

The NAB prosecutor, however, pointed out that there was no mention of installing an ac in Zardari’s prison cell.

The case will be heard again on September 4.

