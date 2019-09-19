Court approves protective bail of Sindh transport minister

The Sindh High Court approved on Thursday the protective bail of Sindh Transport Minister Syed Awais Qadir Shah till October 16.

Shah had approached the court for bail a day after the arrest of PPP stalwart Khursheed Shah.

He has been ordered to submit a surety bond of Rs0.5 million.

Awais Shah told the reporters that NAB has been investigating him too. “I haven’t received any call-up notice but it is possible that they may arrest me too,” he said. “I don’t have any hidden assets.”

Related: NAB gets two-day transit remand of PPP’s Khursheed Shah

NAB has obtained the two-day transit remand of Khursheed Shah in an assets case. He was arrested Wednesday by a joint team of NAB’s Rawalpindi and Sukkur bureaus for owning more assets than he should be able to afford. Shah was taken to the NAB Rawalpindi office after his arrest and, now that his transit remand has been approved, will be shifted to Sukkur.

The MNA was arrested from his home in Bani Gala. He said a team of over 40 people came to arrest him.

Soon after being brought to the NAB office, Shah was examined by doctors at the office’s polyclinic. His sugar and blood pressure levels were slightly elevated. Because of this, the doctors were not able to issue a medical certificate and recommended that he be examined by a medical board.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.