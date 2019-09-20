Court approves protective bail of Khursheed Shah’s sons 

The Sindh High Court approved on Thursday the protective bail of PPP leader Khursheed Shah till October 16.

Farrukh Shah and Zareekh Shah have been ordered to submit surety bonds of Rs0.5 million each.

The bail of Qasim, an aide of the PPP leader, has been approved too.

The lawyer argued that the NAB had written a letter to deputy commissioners in Sindh and asked them for information about the assets of Shah’s son.

“We are willing to cooperate with NAB,” the lawyer added.

On September 18, Shah was arrested by NAB in Islamabad in an assets case. A joint team of NAB Rawalpindi and Sukkur have been investigating him in different corruption and assets cases. He has been shifted to Sukkur for further investigation.

