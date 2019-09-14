Saturday, September 14, 2019  | 14 Muharram, 1441 | BETA
HOME > News

Court allows Wasim Akhtar to travel abroad

3 hours ago
 

Photo: Online

Karachi Mayor Wasim Akhtar and MQM’s Rauf Siddiqui will be able to travel abroad after getting permission from an anti-terrorism court on Saturday. 

The two had approached an ATC for the permission as the court is hearing different cases against them.

Akhtar will be travel to Dubai for two days. In his petition, he said that his family is living in Dubai and he wants to go meet them.

Siddiqui, on the other hand, will travel to Saudi Arabia for 14 days. He will travel there for the renewal of his iqama.



 
TOPICS:
atc Wasim Akhtar
 
