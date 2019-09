The Supreme Court acquitted on Thursday a man accused of killing three children in Lahore in March 2018.

Husnain Mustafa was accused of killing the three children of his alleged lover, Aniqa. She has also been named in the case.

The two were out on bail already.

A two-member bench, headed by Justice Mushir Alam, heard the case.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.