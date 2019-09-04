Couple crushed to death as roof collapses in Karachi’s Kharadar

Their two daughters were rescued

Their two daughters were rescued from beneath the rubble by the police. Authorities say they were unable to save the girls' parents, who were crushed in the accident.The children and bodies have been taken to a hospital.The police say the building was in a dangerous condition. A little while ago, a section of the building collapsed.On August 17, residents of a building in Karachi's Liaquatabad were evicted because the building was tilting. The lanes around the building were sealed.The five-storey building was built 34 years ago, according to the SBCA. Residents say the building was declared weak 10 years ago. In February, a three-storey building collapsed in Malir, killing three people.