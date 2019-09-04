Coal miner killed while working in Balochistan’s Duki

One person was killed after a trolley full of coal fell on him while he was working in a coal mine on Wednesday.

The mine is located in Duki Tehsil of Loralai district, 260 kilometers north of Quetta.

Levies personnel said the labourer was taken to a hospital but succumbed to his injuries and passed away.

He was shifted to DHQ hospital, the law enforcers said.

Related: Labourer suffocates to death in Balochistan coal mine

The deceased was identified as Toor Jan, son of Abdul Aziz. He belonged to Afghanistan.

His body is being sent to his native village in Afghanistan after the completion of medico-legal formalities.

Mines in Balochistan are notorious for poor safety standards and bad ventilation.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.