Wednesday, September 4, 2019  | 4 Muharram, 1441 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Human Rights

Coal miner killed while working in Balochistan’s Duki

1 hour ago
 

Pakistani miners drill holes to places explosives at the Khewra salt mine in Khewra, some 160kms southeast of Islamabad on February 16, 2010. Photo: AFP

One person was killed after a trolley full of coal fell on him while he was working in a coal mine on Wednesday.

The mine is located in Duki Tehsil of Loralai district, 260 kilometers north of Quetta.

Levies personnel said the labourer was taken to a hospital but succumbed to his injuries and passed away.

He was shifted to DHQ hospital, the law enforcers said.

Related: Labourer suffocates to death in Balochistan coal mine

The deceased was identified as Toor Jan, son of Abdul Aziz. He belonged to Afghanistan.

His body is being sent to his native village in Afghanistan after the completion of medico-legal formalities.

Mines in Balochistan are notorious for poor safety standards and bad ventilation.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
TOPICS:
coal mine Duki
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
 
 
 
 
 
coal mine, coal miner, labourer, Balochistan, Duki, killed, accident
 
MOST READ
Outrage after Lahore cinema releases CCTV footage of dating couples
Outrage after Lahore cinema releases CCTV footage of dating couples
What's going to happen to Bahria Town financially now?
What’s going to happen to Bahria Town financially now?
Bollywood filmmakers have gone mad: Hamza Ali Abbasi
Bollywood filmmakers have gone mad: Hamza Ali Abbasi
ATM robber dies during police 'interrogation' in Rahim Yar Khan
ATM robber dies during police ‘interrogation’ in Rahim Yar Khan
Rainy spells turn Karachi's Gadap, Memon Goth areas lush green
Rainy spells turn Karachi’s Gadap, Memon Goth areas lush green
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.