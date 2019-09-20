CM Buzdar holds meeting on Chunian murders at Lahore airport

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar arrived in Lahore late Thursday night and his first order of business was to summon a meeting on the Kasur kidnapping and murders at the airport.

The chief minister had been in Saudi Arabia where he went to perform Umrah. He arrived in Lahore three days after the bodies of three boys were found in Kasur’s Chunian, sparking panic and rage.

The boys had all been reported missing but their families say the police didn’t do much to find them.

Buzdar summoned a meeting of senior officials at the Lahore airport and was given a report on the case. He expressed his anger at the police’s incompetence.

Officials also briefed him on the progress in the case so far. Nine people have been taken into custody in Chunian in relation to the kidnappings and murders.

DNA samples are being taken from the nine suspects, which will be sent for analysis. The police are also looking into the particulars of people who live in the area. The police are focusing on people who left the area soon after the incident. The police are using forensics to trace them. Investigators believe the murderer is from this area and knew the children, that’s why they went with him.

Five children have been kidnapped from the area in the past couple of months and all were kidnapped within a one kilometre radius. On September 17, three bodies were found in Chunian. One was immediately identified as one of the missing boys. The child went missing a day before his body was found. Samples of the other two have been sent for DNA analysis. The parents of one missing boy believe one of the bodies is their son’s. They say the clothes match their son’s and the police have sent the clothes for testing for an official identification.

Incidents like this keep occurring in Punjab and it’s because of the police’s negligence and incompetence, said Buzdar. He came down hard on the police who, despite being informed about the children’s kidnappings, didn’t take any emergency measures. Whoever doesn’t work is going to be sent packing, he warned.

But CM Buzdar is late to the party. Prime Minister Imran Khan has already taken notice of the incident and called on the Additional IG to conduct a quick and impartial inquiry. The Punjab IG has also suspended the City Chunian police station DSP and SHO.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.