Chohan rejects report of son being given marks without merit

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Fayyazul Hassan Chohan is not happy with the report of an inquiry committee which was investigating if his son was favoured in his physics practical exam with extra marks.

An inquiry report released Monday concluded that the head examiner misused his resources to increase Fahad Chohan’s marks.

Fahad was given an additional 16 marks, bringing his total up in the FSs/Intermediate physics practical exam from 14 to 30 marks.

The report doesn’t make any mention of me using pressure tactics to get my son’s marks increased, said Chohan.

He said that neither did his son top the exam nor did he take advantage of any other student’s right to scholarship.

Chohan said his son achieved an ordinary 750 marks, adding that the report shows no political pressure was used.

