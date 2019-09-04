Chinese foreign minister may skip India visit

India has reportedly rescheduled Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi’s September 9 visit for talks on the boundary issue between both countries with India’s national security adviser Ajit Doval.

This would have been Wang’s maiden visit to India since the latter revoked Kashmir’s autonomy on August 5.

The news comes in the backdrop of a human rights crisis unfolding in Kashmir.

The cancellation of the Chinese foreign minister’s visit has jeopardised the chances of a meeting between Chinese President Xi Jinping and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi scheduled in October this year, Indian news agency PTI reported.

“In a development being linked to the situation in Jammu and Kashmir, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi has put off his visit to India. More significantly, he plans to visit Pakistan towards the end of this week,” the Kashmir Media Service reported.

FM Yi was scheduled to visit New Delhi on September 9-10. India Today reported the Indian side had some “scheduling constraints” and wanted the meeting to be rescheduled.

Doval and Yi are the designated special representatives (SRs) for boundary talks between India and China.

India and China have had a long boundary dispute over the 3,488-km-long Line of Actual Control (LAC) leading to over 20 rounds of talks within the SR framework.

There has been no official confirmation yet of the news from either India or China.

