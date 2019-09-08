China to oppose India’s unilateral actions in Kashmir: foreign minister

China will oppose any unilateral actions by India in Kashmir that could further complicate the regional situation, its foreign minister said Sunday.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said so during his meeting with Prime Minister Imran Khan in Islamabad, according to a statement issued from Khan’s office.

During the meeting, the prime minister underscored that Pakistan’s friendship with China was the cornerstone of Pakistan’s foreign policy.

Khan highlighted that the ‘All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership’ between the two countries was deeply rooted in mutual trust and respect, terming it an anchor of peace and stability in the region and beyond.

He briefed the Chinese side on the evolving situation in India-occupied Jammu and Kashmir following India’s unilateral and illegal actions of August 5.

The premier stressed that the 35-day-long curfew, the continued lockdown and communication blackout, and the massive human rights violations had created a dire humanitarian situation in the valley that needed to be urgently addressed.

Khan stressed that, in order to deepen bilateral strategic cooperation, Pakistan and China should continue their close coordination and consultation to ensure that peace and stability in the region is maintained.

On the occasion, the Chinese foreign minster conveyed best wishes of President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Keqiang to PM Khan. He stated that China-Pakistan relationship was rock-solid and unbreakable.

Yi reaffirmed Beijing’s support to Pakistan and its opposition to any unilateral actions by India that could further complicate the situation.

The Pakistan prime minister also highlighted that the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor is a project of great national significance that contributed immensely to the revitalization of Pakistan’s economy. He reiterated Islamabad’s commitment to timely completion of CPEC projects.

Khan expressed his hope that as CPEC’s benefits expanded, more Chinese companies would invest in Pakistan and help support its process of industrialisation, as well its policies of greater agricultural productivity and innovation.

The Chinese foreign minister appreciated Islamabad’s efforts to achieve goals of national development and extended China’s utmost support in this regard. He noted that Pakistan’s economic and financial condition was improving due to the policies of the government.

Yi further said that the CPEC was a demonstration of high-quality BRI projects and was being implemented jointly by Pakistan and China.

The two leaders agreed that more high-level exchanges should continue to take place between the two countries to further promote bilateral ties, as well as shared goals of economic development, peace and security across the region.

