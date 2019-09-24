Chances of earthquake aftershocks in next 24 hours, warns NDMA

The National Disaster Management Authority says that aftershocks can be expected within the next 24 hours in the earthquake-hit areas across Pakistan.

It gave this warning in a notification issued shortly after a 5.8 magnitude earthquake rocked parts of Northern Pakistan, claiming the lives of six people and leaving over 100 injured.

NDMA advised that people take all precautionary measures “to avoid any loss of life or damage to public as well as private property”.

For more updates on the earthquake, you can read the detailed story here.

