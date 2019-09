Explosion took place on Taj Road in a busy marketplace

Initially, police had confirmed at least two deaths and said that Maulana Hanif was injured.However, half an hour later police said the JUI-F leader succumbed to injuries on his way to a Quetta hospital.The injured have been taken to Civil Hospital, Chaman. Five are in critical condition.The blast took place on Taj Road, in a busy marketplace. Police and security personnel have sealed the area. Taj Road is described as a hub of business in Chaman.A motorcycle laden with explosives blew up Saturday evening, according to the police. Authorities say they fear the death toll will rise.