CDA faces high court’s wrath over failure to follow orders 

The Capital Development Authority landed into trouble with the Islamabad High Court over its failure to implement court orders.

On July 25, the court had ordered the authority to unseal the schools it had closed on the pretext that they were operating in residential areas. Last year, the CDA has sealed 42 such private schools.

The authority submitted a report in the court on Friday and said that they hadn’t unsealed the schools as they sought the advice of their legal adviser in the case.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah asked “Why weren’t the court’s orders followed?”

He asked who the officers were who spoke to the legal adviser. “Now a legal adviser will help you implement a court order?” he asked. The CDA chairperson has been ordered to identify those responsible for this, and a report has been summoned in a week.

CDA Legal Adviser Shahid Naseem Gondal appeared in court too.

