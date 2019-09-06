Friday, September 6, 2019  | 6 Muharram, 1441 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

CDA faces high court’s wrath over failure to follow orders 

3 hours ago
 

Photo: www.ihc.gov.pk

The Capital Development Authority landed into trouble with the Islamabad High Court over its failure to implement court orders. 

On July 25, the court had ordered the authority to unseal the schools it had closed on the pretext that they were operating in residential areas. Last year, the CDA has sealed 42 such private schools.

The authority submitted a report in the court on Friday and said that they hadn’t unsealed the schools as they sought the advice of their legal adviser in the case.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah asked “Why weren’t the court’s orders followed?”

He asked who the officers were who spoke to the legal adviser. “Now a legal adviser will help you implement a court order?” he asked. The CDA chairperson has been ordered to identify those responsible for this, and a report has been summoned in a week.

CDA Legal Adviser Shahid Naseem Gondal appeared in court too.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram

 
TOPICS:
cda islamabad high court
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
VIDEO
Take a look at Karachi’s post-rain condition
Take a look at Karachi's post-rain condition
local
Islamabad has a Kashmir ‘curfew clock’
Islamabad has a Kashmir 'curfew clock'
geopolitics
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
Outrage after Lahore cinema releases CCTV footage of dating couples
Outrage after Lahore cinema releases CCTV footage of dating couples
Bollywood filmmakers have gone mad: Hamza Ali Abbasi
Bollywood filmmakers have gone mad: Hamza Ali Abbasi
ATM robber dies during police 'interrogation' in Rahim Yar Khan
ATM robber dies during police ‘interrogation’ in Rahim Yar Khan
Rainy spells turn Karachi's Gadap, Memon Goth areas lush green
Rainy spells turn Karachi’s Gadap, Memon Goth areas lush green
Veteran actor Abid Ali hospitalised
Veteran actor Abid Ali hospitalised
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.