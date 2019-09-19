Thursday, September 19, 2019 | 19 Muharram, 1441 | BETA
Caught on CCTV camera: Masked men rob Karachi mobile shop
Samaa Digital
32 mins ago
Customer tries to get rid of robbers
CCTV footage of two men robbing a mobile shop in Karachi’s Sachal Goth surfaced on Thursday.
The footage shows a customer running off after seeing the dacoits approach the shop. He returned with his friends to ‘deal with’ the robbers.
An accomplice of the suspects was standing outside the shop for backup. Watch the video to see what happened when the robbers tried to escape the scene.
cctv
Karachi
