Thursday, September 19, 2019  | 19 Muharram, 1441 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Video

Caught on CCTV camera: Masked men rob Karachi mobile shop

32 mins ago
 
Customer tries to get rid of robbers



CCTV footage of two men robbing a mobile shop in Karachi’s Sachal Goth surfaced on Thursday.

The footage shows a customer running off after seeing the dacoits approach the shop. He returned with his friends to ‘deal with’ the robbers.

An accomplice of the suspects was standing outside the shop for backup. Watch the video to see what happened when the robbers tried to escape the scene.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.
 
TOPICS:
cctv Karachi
 
HOME  
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
VIDEO
105 crime cases reported in a week in Islamabad
105 crime cases reported in a week in Islamabad
local
Sialkot gets its first tourist bus
Sialkot gets its first tourist bus
transport
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
Four killed in Islamabad traffic accident
Four killed in Islamabad traffic accident
Karachi is getting four new housing schemes
Karachi is getting four new housing schemes
Case registered against protesters for vandalizing Hindu temple in Ghotki
Case registered against protesters for vandalizing Hindu temple in Ghotki
Daesh looks to gain foothold in Balochistan under ex-Karachi cop
Daesh looks to gain foothold in Balochistan under ex-Karachi cop
SC orders restoring school fees to that of Jan 2017
SC orders restoring school fees to that of Jan 2017
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.