Saturday, September 7, 2019  | 7 Muharram, 1441 | BETA
HOME > News

Case registered in former PML-Q MPA’s murder

2 hours ago
 

A case has been registered in the murder of former PML-Q MPA Parveen Sikandar Gill.

Her body was found at her home in Lahore on September 5. Her hands and feet were both bound.

The case has been lodged by her brother Sabir Hussain at the Naseerabad police station.

Related: Former MPA Parveen Sikandar Gill killed in Lahore

The police are investigating the case from various angles and are considering that it may be rooted in a personal dispute.

No one has been taken into custody for her murder yet.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram

 
TOPICS:
Lahore Parveen Sikandar Gill
 
Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
