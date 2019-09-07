Case registered in former PML-Q MPA’s murder

A case has been registered in the murder of former PML-Q MPA Parveen Sikandar Gill.

Her body was found at her home in Lahore on September 5. Her hands and feet were both bound.

The case has been lodged by her brother Sabir Hussain at the Naseerabad police station.

The police are investigating the case from various angles and are considering that it may be rooted in a personal dispute.

No one has been taken into custody for her murder yet.

